Coscharis dedicates Range Rover Velar’s NAJA award to late Maduka

The award of ‘Luxury SUV of the Year’ 2021, which was won by the Range Rover Velar at the NAJA award, has been dedicated by Coscharis Motors, the brand’s franchisee in Nigeria, to the late Charity Maduka, who was the company’s vice president.

Abiona Babarinde, group general manager, Marketing and Communications, Coscharis Group, who received the award on behalf of the company dedicated the award to the late Maduka who was the Vice President of Coscharis Motors before her demise on 28 November 2021.

“We receive this award with a lot of mixed feelings having recently lost our President’s wife who was also our Vice – President to cold hands of death and we are so sure that she will be proud of this feat by our Jaguar LandRover brand coming tops with The Velar,” he said. “Again, there is no better time for such an award, and to close the year thanking all our loyal Range Rover enthusiasts for identifying with the top-notch luxurious Range Rover Velar that has been embraced by the Nigerian market over time since it was launched into the market.”

He also added that the award coming from a critical stakeholder group like Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) gives a credible endorsement to the Velar model as the luxury SUV to beat and praised the Coscharis Jaguar LandRover Sales, Marketing, and after sales teams for continuous effort in customer experience.

The Velar, which is presently available in Nigeria through Coscharis Motors, also just received the Highly Commended Best Large SUV award at the 2021 Business Motoring Awards. These honors are a follow-up to the World Car Design of the Year accolade presented at the 2018 World Car Awards.

The company in a statement said, the Range Rover Velar was chosen as the outright winner in the luxury car of the year category due to its class-leading technology, exhibiting novel features such as Pivi and Pivi Pro, providing the latest in-car artificial intelligence such as self-learning navigation system for a fully connected journey; the deployable door handles which can retract when not in use, the split armrest and crafted materials throughout.

The Velar’s brilliantly balanced stance with optimized proportions from the formal, powerful front end, through a flowing, continuous waistline, culminating in a taut and elegantly tapered rear was also complemented by the judges. The Meridian Trifield 3D technology in the Velar was also praised for creating a really unique ‘live’ sound experience.

Coscharis Motors Plc, a Nigerian automotive industry leader with sales and service dealership networks across the six geopolitical zones has had the exclusive franchise for Jaguar Land Rover brands in Nigeria for over 17 years, selling with a complimentary 5 year/100,000km Service Plan and 5 Year/150,000km Warranty.