Corporate Trustees set to engage stakeholders on benefits of trusteeship

The Association of Corporate Trustees of Nigeria (ACT), the umbrella body for all registered Corporate Trustees in Nigeria, is set to engage stakeholders on the effectiveness and benefits of Trust structures, while encouraging discussions and initiatives that would enhance the robustness of trust structures in Nigeria.

This will be at its maiden business luncheon slated to hold in Lagos on Wednesday, May 25. The business luncheon is themed: ‘An Appraisal of the Nigerian Trust Industry Vis-à-vis Global Trends in Trusteeship’.

The event, which aligns with the association’s objective of fostering cohesiveness among its members while promoting synergies within the Nigerian Capital market community, will also feature a panel discussion titled, “Investor protection: The Indispensable Role of Corporate Trustees”.

With hundreds of trust experts, capital market operators and finance professionals expected to be in attendance, the event will provide a good platform for these professionals to network and unlock deeper insights and intelligence about the industry.

Established in 2003, the main purpose of the association is to serve as the forum for discussion and formulation of strategies on issues that may affect its members, the capital market and other capital market operators.