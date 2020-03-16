Coronavirus: Nigeria puts 8 countries on priority list as High-risk nations

Nigeria has designated eight countries as high-risk nations in its bid to control the importation of the Coronavirus pandemic, Minister of State for Health has said.

This followed a review of Nigeria’s case definition, which led to the addition of three new countries – France, Germany and Spain – to the list, in addition five nations that were previously placed on it, Mamora Olurunnimbe told journalists in Abuja Monday.

The five countries previously on the list are China, Japan, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea.

“Travellers from these eight countries will undertake secondary screening at the point of entry. They are also advised to self-isolate for 14 days on entry,” the minister said.

The minister confirmed that isolation centres in the Nation’s capital are not yet ready, despite the rapid spread of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) across the world, including Africa.

Olurunnimbe noted that Nigeria is at a high risk for Coronavirus. He however said government was still working to equip the centres in Abuja and across states with international airports to include Lagos, FCT, Port Harcourt and Kano.

“I assure you that we are doing everything possible to in terms of facilities in the isolation centres. I can assure you that there have been remarkable improvements and the centres in Abuja are almost ready,” the minister said.

Reacting to rumours that Africans are likely immune to the virus, the minister also advised Nigerians not to be complacent, noting that the consequence is huge.

“I have heard people say that the black man’s gene is resistant and so COVID-19 is not for us. Don’t forget, some black men even from Africa, even from Nigeria have died, unfortunately. We heard the story of one doctor who lived in Italy, a Nigerian, a black man.

“So we should not get carried away. There are a lot of things known about COVID-19 and there are still things unknown. We have to be very careful about believing claims that are yet to be fully validated,” he said.

He further informed that between the 7th of January and 15th of March 2020, a total of 48 people who met the case definition have been screened for COVID-19 in 8 States- Edo, Lagos, Ogun, FCT, Yobe, Rivers, Kano and Enugu.

“Out of which 47 tested negative and have been cleared, one was positive (contact of the index case) and one result is pending. There has been no death,” he said.

The minister added that the index case is clinically stable and has improved greatly.

“We look forward to progress early this week, to guide the medical Team in discharging him,” he said.

Godsgift Onyedinefu