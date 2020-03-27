Coronavirus: NBC directs DSTV, GOtv  others to allow local channels run without subscription

The Nigerian Broadcasting (NBC) has directed all Pay Subscription Broadcasters such as GOTv, DSTV, NTA Startimes, FreeTv Platform, among others in Nigeria to decrypt all local channels on their bouquet to enable subscribers access with subscription.

This, the commission said is to enable Nigerians have access to daily reports and directives on the Corona virus pandemic without hindrances.

The commission in a statement on Friday informed that the decryption is to last for one month, in the first instance and further directives on it be issued after detailed assessments of subsequent development.

The NBC had earlier requested broadcast stations to ensure timely basic information and updates on the subject matter.

The commission said its daily broadcast monitoring reports so far indicates that broadcast stations across the country have been giving detailed reportage on the campaign for awareness on Corona Virus.

The Commission however noted with dismay that a few broadcasters aired unsubstantiated news and names of persons purportedly infected by the virus without required professional authentication.

“Broadcasters are further mandated to allot, at least, 10% of their daily airtime to public enlightenment on the virus, in line with National interest and Social Responsibility, as enshrined in the Nigeria Broadcasting Code,” the commission said.

The Commission further commended broadcasters that have remained steadfast and displayed professionalism this period.

By Godsgift Onyedinefu