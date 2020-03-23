Coronavirus: Lenders prohibit customers entrance into banking halls

Nigerian banks are restricting access into banking halls by customers for fear of contact with coronavirus, which is rapidly spreading across the globe.

These banks are located between Ikeja and Ojueledge and they include First Bank of Nigeria, FCMB, GTBank, Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, Ecobank, and Zenith Bank among others.

An investigation by BusinessDay shows that customers are queuing in large numbers outside the bank as they are being directed to go to the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) for withdrawals.

“We have been here since morning, before they opened the bank. Oor attempt to get in inside the banking hall was denied by the security men; instead we were directed to the ATM stand,” one of the customers at Zenith Bank, Mushin, said.

Access Bank in a note to customers said, “We have put in place a robust business continuity management programme that will ensure minimal business disruption and mitigate any potential negative impact. We are preparing alternate locations for key functions to ensure continuity should there be any disruptions in our primary locations”.

The bank said it was working hard to scale its IT systems to support the expected increase in mobility that would be required to operate efficiently and respond to its customer needs during this period.