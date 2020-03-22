Coronavirus: FCTA orders clampdown on drivers for overloading

As part of measures to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has directed road traffic enforcement officers in the Territory to immediately step up the arrest of drivers for overloading vehicles with passengers.

The Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management, Ikharo Attah who disclosed this Sunday in Abuja in an interview with newsmen said at a time when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic by advocating social distancing, it would be inappropriate for drivers to overloaded their vehicles, all in a bid to make quick money.

Attah warned that: “those carrying two passengers in front of their vehicles would have their vehicles impounded and drivers licence seized. Besides the health risks, it is also unsafe as the driver finds it difficult to adjust his gear and hand breaks”.

He stated that High Capacity Bus drivers would also be properly checked to ensure that there is no overloading, and called on operators of all means of transportation particularly those only permitted to operate at the suburbs such as commercial motorcycles and tricycles to also avoid overloading.

Attah also called on managers of motor parks and transport unions to obey the Directives of the FCT Minister which limits any gathering to a maximum 50 persons.

The Chairman further advised transporters to be observant of their passengers and report those with signs of respiratory challenges to the appropriate health authorities for prompt examination.

James Kwen, Abuja