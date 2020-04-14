Coronavirus: Delta State Governor Okowa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, announced restriction of movement for another 14 days in the state.

According to him, the restriction is to further help curb the spread of the virus in the state and country at hand.

Read also: The N1bn coronavirus experiment that may define a new generation

”With three confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Delta State, we are working round-the-clock to curb the spread of the virus. This is why I announced a two-week extension of the stay-at-home order, as well as a 7pm to 7am curfew.”

In order to stop the spread of the virus, he further said that free face masks would be distributed across Delta state in line with the recommendation of the global health experts.