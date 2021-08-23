Coronation: Okowa, Tidi congratulates Atuwatse III, 21st Olu of Warri

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and the chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Michael Tidi, have congratulated Ogiame Atuwatse III on his coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, Okowa described the successful coronation of the highly revered monarch as an “act of God” and prayed that his reign would be peaceful and beneficial to the kingdom and humanity.

He particularly commended the Itsekiri people for the peaceful conduct of the coronation and urged the new monarch to chart a new beginning of harmonious and peaceful coexistence among his people and other ethnic groups in the state.

He also charged the people to give maximum support to the king to enable him to lead the Kingdom to greater heights.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate His Royal Majesty, members of the Warri Traditional Council and the people of Itsekiri nation on the successful coronation of Ogiame Atuwatse III as the 21st Olu of Warri.

“The Warri Kingdom has always demonstrated that it is peaceful, closely-knit and investor-friendly and I urge the people not to derail from the laudable trajectory.

“As the custodian of culture and tradition of Iwere people, I urge you, your majesty, to work towards the promotion of harmony in the kingdom and its neighbours and to attract more investment to the domain,” Okowa stated.

Meanwhile, Warri South council boss, Tidi, a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Francis Sadhere, prayed God to give the new Olu the wisdom to pilot the affairs of Itsekiri Nation.

He said, “On behalf of my family and the good people of Warri South Council Area, I congratulate His Majesty, members of the Warri Traditional Council and the people of Itsekiri nation on the successful coronation of Ogiame Atuwatse III as the 21st Olu of Warri.

“I wish to extend to Your Majesty my sincere congratulations and best wishes for yourself and your family, and my hopes for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Iwere Kingdom.”