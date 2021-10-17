Corona School students shine, win $2.5m international scholarships

The graduating students of Corona Secondary School, Agbara in Ogun State, have won 22 scholarships valued at $2.5 million from different international universities.

Some of the students include Jay Esemudje, Tamaramiebi Akika, and Zara Okoli among others, all from the Class of 2021.

Chinedum Oluwadamilola, principal, Corona Secondary School, Agbara said the students have made the school proud with their diligence and commitment to success, saying that the school provides a good platform for students to achieve outstanding academic results.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2021, Oluwadamilola said despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on learning, the graduating class historically performed as the set with the highest number of international scholarships from various universities.

According to her, “This is the class that has the highest amount of international scholarships. As at the last count, this very impressive Class of 2021 had received over $2.5 million worth of scholarships from different schools, with one of the schools instituting an endowment and a prize for some students.”

Read also: Five Greensprings School students win British International STEM competition

Oluwadamilola said the school is the first e-learning school in Africa, sufficiently equipped with students showing enviable maturity as they undertake the task of learning remotely which proved that they are certainly digital natives.

According to her, the students have demonstrated commitment to their studies, worked immensely hard and did not let the challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic deter them from excelling.

Niyi Yusuf, chairman, Corona Secondary School Board described the graduation and valedictory ceremony as moments to recognise the hard work of the student, and also recognise the deserving staff.

Yusuf noted that the students showed resilience despite the very difficult period of the Covid-19, adding that the students performed well in different national and professional examinations.

“Corona School student have won a global mathematics championship just two years ago and have recorded many firsts, both in academic and sports. This speaks to an all-round development of students,” he said.

Yusuf urged the graduating class to always stay strong because tough times do not last in life.