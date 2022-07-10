Corona School shines as ACCA rewards hard-work

For Corona Secondary School, it was time to smile as its students got recognition and reward for hard work at the weekend from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The school, according to the professional body, is a strategic partner that has leveraged the opportunity offered by ACCA’s Foundation-Level qualifications initiative and produced about 40 ACCA Diploma in Financial and Management Accounting (RQF Level 2) holders since 2018.

At the prize-giving ceremony in Lagos at the weekend, ACCA presented awards on ‘Best in ACCA FIA exams overall and best in Management Accounting; Best in ACCA FIA Financial Accounting, and Best in Corona High School Financial Accounting which went to Chukwudalu Orafu; Al-Amin Vincent and Chukwudalu Orafu respectively.

“We also recognized all 9 graduating students, who successfully obtained the diploma certificate,” Aderonke Adebule, ACCA Nigeria Business Development Officer, told BusinessDay.

Adebule explqained that ACCA’s Foundation-Level qualifications were recognised on the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF), adding that they were globally regulated by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulations (Ofqual).

“This means employers anywhere in the world can be assured of the level and standard of ACCA’s Foundation Level Qualifications,” she said.

Read also: Stakeholders laud NGX vibrant listing platform for capital raising

She explained further that the initiative was designed for people who are just starting out on their business education journey, adding that FIA is the ideal way to gain an understanding of how business finance works and to open up new career possibilities – both in finance and beyond.

“If you are working or interested in a finance-related role, FIA will give you the technical knowledge you need to perform your role and advance your career. It will also give you a head start towards further finance and accounting qualifications, including the prestigious and globally recognised ACCA Qualification,” Adebule said.

Key benefits of the initiative, according to her, are to learn the universal language of business; gain qualifications from a recognised global leader in financial education; enhance one’s employability with skills and knowledge that employers value, and flexible options which means ability to choose which exams one wants want to sit, how he wants to study and progress at the pace that suits him.

The qualification is open to everyone, meaning that there are no academic entry requirements. It has potential for rapid progress in which case one can complete the FIA group of exams in 12-18 months.

Adebule noted that ACCA’s Foundations in Accountancy (FIA) is a group of qualifications that will give one a solid understanding of the fundamentals of financial management and reporting and enable him to speak the language of business.

“There are no minimum entry requirements for FIA. However, we recommend you start at Level 2 if you have no formal qualifications, especially if it’s been a while since you completed any studies. FIA begins at GCSE level (Level 2), or equivalent, and progresses up to the equivalent of the first year of a bachelor’s degree (Level 4),” she explained.