Corona graduating students urged to remain goal-oriented in life

The 2022 graduating students of Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State have been urged to be strategic and goal-oriented in life, as they advance in their academic pursuits.

Speaking at the 2022 graduation and valedictory service of the school with the theme titled, “Focus: An Attitude for Continuous Growth’, Ibiyemi Bello, vice-chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), who doubles as chairman of the occasion, admonished the students to maintain good characters they have built over time at Corona Secondary School.

Bello, who was represented by Martins Anetekhai advised the students to keep their heads straight and flee from those vices that could truncate their future.

He told the students to resist every temptation to be influenced wrongly by peers in higher institutions.

According to Bello, the secret of success in modern-day life is the ability to apply the knowledge learned in every sphere of life.

“By the time you combine your knowledge with its application, I am sure nothing can stop you if you can apply your knowledge in every area of your life,” he said.

Chinedum Oluwadamilola, principal of the School, said with focus, growth becomes continuous, and the students will know how to deal with distractions in order to keep their eyes on the ball.

Oluwadamilola said nine students of the school met the requirements of the ACCA Foundation Programme, making Corona Secondary School (CSS) the first and only secondary school in Nigeria whose students (now 27) have fully qualified for the ACCA Foundations.

She equally revealed that six students out of seven students that took the IELTS examination scored between 6.5 and 8.0 while 13 students had a perfect score of 6.0 in mathematics at the 2022 Cambridge Checkpoint examination, and six students scored a total of 300 and above with the highest score at 321 at the 2022 UTME.

She said another 28 students scored between 250 and 279 respectively in the same examination.

Among other numerous achievements of the school, Oluwadamilola added that the students got an average score of 1112 on SAT, with the highest score being 1460 out of a possible 1600, as against the benchmark of 1010.

The principal further admonished the fresh graduates to be steadfast in their studies and imbibe the act of discipline as they begin another phase of their lives.

On his part, Somtochukwu Ike, valedictorian of the set, who plans to study Biomedical Engineering at Arizona State University in the USA, said it was nice to be the valedictorian because his six years of hard work in secondary school has indeed paid off.

“It is like all the work from the beginning, the extra reading, night preps, group reading among others are all worth it in the end. I got all the awards and endowment and I am really happy about that,” Ike said.

The high point of the occasion was the presentation of various categories of awards and endowments to some outstanding students of the 2022 graduating set of the school and other professional bodies.

Special awards and endowments in various subjects were presented to Somtochukwu Ike, George Nnona, and Toluwanimi Sonuga who emerged as the valedictorian, salutatorian, and the third-best overall students of the 2022 sets respectively.