Cornerstone Foundation partners ActionAid to return out of school children to classroom

Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation has donated N1 million to support activities of ActionAid Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation to help out of school children in Badagry area of Lagos and other locations across the country return to the classroom.

According to the management of Cornerstone, this is part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme geared towards supporting the educational system, and making sure that as much as possible a lot of Nigerian children have access to education.

ActionAid Nigeria is part of ActionAid International, a global movement of people working together to further human rights for all and defeat poverty, and currently operates in 47 countries across Asia, Americas, Europe, and Africa.

Ene Obi, country director, ActionAid Nigeria in her remarks during official presentation of the cheque at the corporate headquarters of Cornerstone Insurance in Lagos, said the CSR partnership of N1 million donation is to help send out of school children back to school.

Obi who was represented by Oluwakemi Akinremi Segun, sponsorship communications advisor of ActionAid said with this donation and within the next two weeks, will immediately yield the call of children in Aivoji community, Badagry for support with educational and learning materials thereby increasing enrolment and retention of more girls in school.

“Whilst we are appreciative of the generous donations from Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation, it is only with continued donations that we will be able to change the lives of more people living in poverty and exclusion.”

Cordelia Ekeocha, head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at Cornerstone Insurance Group said the insurance company has over the years continued its CSR programmes, impacting children in schools and communities around its operational area.

Some of Cornerstone’s CSR programmes includes – Safe Route 2 School, Bookathon, Pupils Excursions amongst others.

22 years ago, ActionAid Nigeria specifically commenced operations in Nigeria starting with five communities across two states, Nasarawa and Kaduna, a year later expanded to two more locations, Gombe and FCT.

Today, ActionAid has presence in over 30 communities across 30 states of the federation, supporting the poor and excluded to ensure their right to education, to food, governance, and quality health care, providing emergency response when and where required.

ActionAid Nigeria has sponsored over 10,000 children to school through her child sponsorship initiative; and promoting rights in schools.