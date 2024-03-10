Cormart, Fosroc partner to produce full range of construction chemicals

Cormart Nigeria Limited, one of the leaders in the chemical and food raw materials industry and member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, recently announced a strategic partnership with global construction chemicals manufacturer Fosroc.

The collaboration designates Cormart as the exclusive distributor and licensed producer of Fosroc’s construction chemicals in Nigeria.

The partnership aims to meet a broad spectrum of construction requirements, offering products such as concrete admixtures, repair and protection systems, waterproofing solutions, protective coatings, flooring systems, joint fillers, and sealants.

Martin Middernacht, Cormart’s Managing Director, emphasised the partnership’s visionary goals: “This partnership with Fosroc aligns with our commitment to innovation and quality. It positions us to improve the standard of construction chemicals in the market, ensuring structures built with these products are durable and high quality.”

Johannes Flosbach, General Manager of Cormart, highlighted the collaboration’s strategic importance, noting that the partnership with Fosroc strengthens Cormart’s market leadership in chemical manufacturing, and enhances the organization’s product range to meet industry demands.

“This collaboration is essential in our mission to innovate and cater to the evolving needs of the construction industry, further enriching our product portfolio and reinforcing our commitment to excellence” he added.

Carl Platt, Fosroc’s Regional Vice President of Europe and Kenya, in his remark on the development, stated that the partnership with Cormart was a strategic one for Fosroc. “Cormart is our key partner in Nigeria. They have excellent capabilities to support pioneering design innovations and sustainable manufacturing improvements. Our focus is to provide customers with market-leading constructive solutions, and this partnership epitomises this philosophy: the use of premium quality raw materials backed by combined technical expertise to create finished products with superior reliability, stability, and long-term performance”, he said.

Diwakar Thiruvalam, Cormart’s Business Unit Head of Construction Chemicals, added, “This partnership marks a defining moment in our efforts to deliver sustainable and high-performance construction solutions. Our collective strengths, knowledge and technical expertise will undoubtedly result in producing and distributing a comprehensive range of products that set new benchmarks in quality and performance.”