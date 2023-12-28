CORA to hold book reading for ‘Pelewura’ on Friday

The Committee for Relevant Art (CORA) will host a book reading and signing event for Femi Olugbile’s fascinating work, “Pelewura,” on Friday, December 29, 2023.

This faction work, a blend of fact and fiction, celebrates Alimotu Pelewura’s exceptional role as the founder of the Lagos Market Women’s Association.

The book, launched at the NIIA on November 15, will give you a clear view of Lagos life from the 19th and early 20th centuries, where figures like Herbert Macaulay and Esugbayi Eleko, Henry Carr, and Bernard Bourdillon come to life.

“Pelewura” paints a vivid picture of significant battles fought for Lagos’s soul: the resistance against colonial control over food prices, the fight against women’s taxation, and the unwavering struggle to reclaim land from government hands. Witness the dramatic events surrounding Eleko’s deposition and the relentless campaign for his reinstatement, where Pelewura and her market women stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Herbert Macaulay.

Join CORA at RovingHeights Bookstore, Retail Boulevard, Landmark Events Centre, Plot 263 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 4-6 pm on Friday to experience a live interview with the author, Femi Olugbile, conducted by Kunle Ajibade, writer and critic.

You will also have the opportunity to engage in a lively discussion, ask questions, and get your copy of “Pelewura” personally signed by the author.

This event is a not-to-miss opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Alimotu Pelewura, a woman whose courage and determination continue to inspire generations. Immerse yourself in the rich history of Lagos, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and discover a remarkable story waiting to be read.