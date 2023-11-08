Copenhagen vs Man United: Eriksen confident of Red Devils’ victory

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United (Man United) side will lockhorn against Copenhagen in a crucial group stage match in the 2023-2024 Champions League at Parken Stadium on Wednesday night.

Red Devil head into the match knowing they must win to boost their hopes of a top-two finish in Group A.

Man United managed to get a narrow 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture thanks to a Harry Maguire header and must fight to earn a positive result with Bayern Munich and Galatasaray also fighting to qualify out of the group.

United have lost two, won only one of their three matches in Group A, currently third with three points and can not afford a slip tonight.

Copenhagen sit bottom in Group A with just one point picked up so far. They are two points behind United in third place and will leapfrog them with a win on Wednesday.

The City of Spires kicked off their continental campaign with a 2-2 draw against Galatasaray before losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich in their second game. They were beaten 1-0 by the Red Devils last time out and had a chance to level the scores at the death with a penalty kick, which Jordan Larsson squandered.

Danish United midfielder Christian Eriksen is no stranger to playing at FC Copenhagen’s famous Parken Stadium.

“I have never played against Copenhagen here,” Eriksen said.

“I have only been here with [the] national team, and I know the atmosphere is very special.

Eriksen, who has been impressive for United this season, said the team is focused on booking qualification for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

“The only thing for us is three points. To put ourselves in the position to go through, we know we need to get three points,” Eriksen said.

“We lost many points in the first two games, so tomorrow is another opportunity to get three points.”

Red Devils have endured a turbulent campaign this season with pressure mounting on manager Erik ten Hag.

After suffering defeats to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in their first two group games, the English side picked up their first win of the tournament on matchday three with an unconvincing 1-0 victory over their midweek opponents featuring a penalty save from goalkeeper Andre Onana in ad