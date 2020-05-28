Conversations with Tomi Wale on the African millennial radio show

On Friday, January 10th, 2020, Tomi Wale got in a conversation with the social media influencer, Adegoke Pamilerin on the African Millennial Radio Show, aired on Africa Business Radio. The conversation was on “How Brands Can Drive Engagement through Digital Media Marketing in the New Decade” and Pamilerin in his jovial self lightly described himself as the Pastor for brands. In his words, “I’m like a Pastor for brands on social media. I preach the gospel and make people pay tithe for brands.” During the show, he shared tips on how brands can better understand millennials and connect with them more effectively to increase brand awareness and generate sales for their products and services.

The show creates a platform to educate the global and local audience on Africa’s growth by paying attention to the behavioral patterns of African Millennials. The African Millennial Radio Show brings discussions with experts in 15 areas to over 1 million listeners predominantly from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania (United Republic), United States, United Kingdom, Ghana, Canada, Germany & France.

Since it started airing in 2019, the show has feature outstanding experts and individuals from different fields like Jessica and Jennifer Danjuma (Fashion Entrepreneurs), Bada Akintunde- Johnson (Country Manager, ViacomCBS) Temi Ibekwe (Communications Professional), Dr. Yetunde Odugbesan-Omede (Professor of Global Affairs and Political Science), Moet Abebe, (On Air Personality), Antoinette Lecky (Brand & Sports Influencer) Sola Obagbemi (Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications for Andela), Lehle Balde (Communications Professional), Jide Taiwo (Entertainment Executive) among others.

The African Business Radio Show (ABRS) is an initiative of GetUpInc in partnership with Africa Business Radio and supported by Business Day, The Oya Company & Encore Media.