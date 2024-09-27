Continuous military training key to national stability — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasised the importance of continuous military training and education in ensuring Nigeria’s security and stability.

Shettima spoke at the 34th convocation ceremony of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, where cadets of the 71 Regular Course and postgraduate students graduated. Represented by Ibrahim Kana, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Defence, Shettima commended the cadets for their dedication and urged them to uphold the values of leadership, integrity, and patriotism as they prepare to serve the nation.

The vice president praised the graduating cadets of the 71st Regular Course and postgraduate students of the NDA for their commitment and readiness to serve Nigeria.

Henshaw Ogubike, director of Information and Public Relations, in the ministry, in a statement on Friday, said Shettima praised the discipline demonstrated by the cadets, describing it as a vital quality needed by Nigeria in challenging times.

“Your commitment and discipline exemplify the qualities that Nigeria needs in these challenging times. As future Armed Forces leaders, you stand as symbols of hope, resilience, and courage,” he said.

The vice president also acknowledged the significance of the convocation as a milestone in the cadets’ careers, reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing the military with the necessary tools and knowledge to safeguard the nation.

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Defence, represented by Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, reiterated the importance of continuous training and education in maintaining Nigeria’s military excellence.

He said the NDA plays a pivotal role in developing the nation’s armed forces and called for ongoing investment in the institution to ensure national security.

He also urged the cadets to uphold the values of integrity, service, and patriotism as they begin their careers in the Nigerian Armed Forces.