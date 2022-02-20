Consulting stakeholders, Umo Eno woos voters with impressive entrepreneurship credentials

Likely 2023 governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, who holds the portfolio of Lands and Water Resources in Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration, is intensifying his consultations with key stakeholders, flaunting his impressive entrepreneurship credentials.

Eno, endorsed by stakeholders and likely to be adopted by the party as its preferred candidate has embarked on consultations across the state meeting political associations, the business community, the media and has in the process secured the endorsement of his colleagues in the executive council.

Though his endorsement had initially raised dust with many questioning his contributions to the economy of the state, Umo Eno, a well-known hotelier has not failed to flaunt his impressive entrepreneurship credentials in the hospitality industry where he has made a mark.

Critics of his endorsement have maintained that though the zoning arrangement was meant for the governorship candidate to emerge from Uyo senatorial district which has nine local government areas, it should have been micro-zoned to a particular federal constituency in the senatorial district.

Many others have however not found their argument strong enough to deter Umo Eno from plunging headlong into the fray after he has enjoyed the backing of Governor Udom Emmanuel, a development which is believed to have had precedent in the process leading to the party’s primaries.

At a meeting with the media community in the state, the governorship aspirant once more presented his credentials on entrepreneurship, mentioning the number of his employees and how much he spends a month as wages emolument.

‘’My salary bill every month is over N25 million and there is no month I have not paid that salary. This, I have not done with government funds. I have not occupied any elective office before in the state. I know how to create jobs, I know how to do business and I know how to manage people,’’ he said.

Apart from a visit to the press centre which is like the official residence of journalists in the state, Umo Eno has also paid a visit to the state house of assembly, the party office and the state executive council where he came with the same message of coming from the private sector with a view to creating jobs and building on the legacies of his predecessor.

“When I am voted in, I will further the peace and development of Akwa Ibom. I will build on the legacy of Governor Emmanuel by advancing his blueprint in job creation, tourism, agriculture and other sectors of our economy, I believe in the Akwa Ibom story,’’ he told the lawmakers.

His story was no different when he met with chairmen of boards and commissions reiterating his desire to expand the resource base of the state having served as chairman of Ibom Fadama microfinance bank, he said he had been prepared for the task ahead.

When he consulted with the Political Leader of Eket Senatorial District, Nduese Essien where he was adopted as the sole candidate for the 2023 Governorship race, Uno Eno did not disappoint

The elder statesman and former Minister Lands, Housing and Urban Development, said the decision was taken with the agreement with other stakeholders in the area and charged other zones and local government areas to do the same in the interest of Akwa Ibom State and for peaceful elections in the state.

Urging the aspirant to count himself lucky to be endorsed by the governor and charged him to work hard to reciprocate the gesture by completing all ongoing projects in Eket, he told him to market himself to the people to win their endorsement and acceptability describing him as a “successful businessman.”

“I started my investment in Eket since 1995 after I returned from Lagos and I have lived and invested in Eket over the years,” Uno Eno said, promising to create jobs, wealth and prosperity in the state “so that the teeming unemployed youths in the state will be engaged through agriculture and tourism development.”

“Give me a chance, place a bet on me and you will have your money back with interest,” he said, noting that he had always “acquitted himself about expectations in the areas of hospitality and tourism and in entrepreneurship.”

Eno is making consultations across the state and presenting his credentials of success in entrepreneurship, other aspirants have yet to launch the kind of engagement embarked upon by him. His promise to bring his private sector experience to bear in governance appears to be resonating well.

Though the elections are expected to hold early next year, it remains to be seen how Umo Eno will be able to translate his message of entrepreneurship into job creation ventures for the millions of jobless youths if he eventually becomes the governor of Akwa Ibom State.