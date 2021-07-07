Consulting firm rebrands to quicken growth, offer value for money

After 36 years of opening for business as a professional consulting firm, S.S. Afemikhe Consulting is rebranding to quicken growth and offer clients more value for their money.

Clients are, therefore, to expect more efficient and effective services with technological innovation at the core of which will be enhanced value without any compromise.

The rebranding is also for the renewal of the firm’s corporate values in response to the constantly changing realities of the world today. This involves a change of its name to SSAC Advisory and Professionals (SSAC) and a modification of its corporate logo.

“We have had 36 years of offering stellar service to local and international businesses, driving consultancy services in pursuit of best-in-class service delivery and value for money reviews across all sectors of the global economy,” Greg Afemikhe, Group Executive Director, assured.

Afemikhe, who spoke in a statement in Lagos, added, ‘’now, we think it is time for a strategic refresh. Be assured that even in the face of a new identity, SSAC will continue to deliver efficient and effective services with technological innovation at the core of this and enhanced value to our clients.”

He assured further that the firm would deliver more value, more productivity and work with their clients to pursue and attain the best value, asset optimisation and growth as they embarked on enhanced quality service delivery.

Established in 1986, SSAC Advisory and Professionals is a leading independent accounting, business advisory and consulting firm, leveraging on the knowledge and experience of its elite consultants and extensive network of local and international associates.

It works with clients across various sectors of the economy, including multinational and multi-lateral agencies, leaving them with enduring business excellence and ability to apply value for money tools that aid them to do more with less.

It also adopts a collaborative approach to partnering with start-ups, SMEs, corporate and public organisations, wanting to enhance performance and maximise shareholder / stakeholder value.

SSAC, a leader in value for money services, has an impressive track record of successfully executing numerous high profile and noteworthy confidential client engagements, deploying its services, varying from business advisory, accounting and assurance, SMEs’ business support, tax advisory to financial services.