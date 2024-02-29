Construction of 4th Mainland Bridge to commence April, says Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, says the construction of the state’s Fourth Mainland Bridge will commence in April this year.

He mentioned this at the commissioning of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line – a 37-kilometre by President Bola Tinubu today.

“I am pleased to announce that we will break ground on the 4th Mainland Bridge in April 2024,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Today, we mark a historic milestone in the annals of Lagos State and indeed, our nation, with the commissioning of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line – a 37-kilometre marvel of modern engineering that stretches from Agbado in Ogun State to the iconic National Theatre in Iganmu.”

He mentioned that part of the project involved the completion of five over-passes strategically located at Pen Cinema Agege, Mushin, Ikeja, Oyingbo, and Yaba, and ingeniously designed to ensure the seamless flow of vehicular traffic, undisturbed by the rail infrastructure.

“For the first time in the history of Lagos we have a system comprising of all three modes of transportation, road through the BRT system, rail through the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, and water through our statewide Ferry System). Every day, the system serves millions of Lagosians, across these three transport options,” the governor said.

At full capacity, this first phase of the Red Line will transport 250,000 passengers daily, which will grow to 750,000 passengers daily when they have the full complement of rolling stock on the line.

He mentioned that the administration is advancing a series of visionary legacy initiatives that span the vital sectors of healthcare, education, tourism, housing, and transportation.

“These include the second phases of our Blue and Red Lines, the pioneering Omu Creek Project, the state-of-the-art Lekki Epe International Airport, the robust Lagos Food Security Systems, and Central Logistics Park, and the transformative 4th Mainland Bridge,” he said.