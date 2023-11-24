Construction industry scratch around for workers as japa wave bites

The last of japa wave, which is sweeping across sectors in Nigeria, seems not to have been heard as talents migration to foreign lands has hit the construction industry, leaving it with scarcity of skilled people to do the work available in the industry.

Experts have described this loss of talents as an additional burden on an industry that is hugely challenged by foreign firms’ incursion and domination as well as high incidence of quackery often cited as a cause of building collapse and other failures.

Igbuan Okaisabor, CEO, Construction Kaiser, a foremost indigenous construction firm in Nigeria, noted in an interview with BusinessDay that talents migration in the industry, which happens almost every month now, has been made worse by frequent closure of schools because of ASUU strike, saying, “because of this, there is no young graduate to come into the system; so we are struggling.”

Because of the strategic economic role the construction industry plays as the largest employer of labour in Nigeria, Okaisabor urged the federal government to come up with ways to support the industry.

Besides the japa wave, operating under the current economic situation in the country where inflation, naira devaluation and high energy costs have made everything difficult is another headache for the industry. ”It has been tough; if I say it is easy, that would be a lie. But as an entrepreneur, you have to strive to navigate the challenges, , Okaisabor said.

Part of the efforts at navigating the challenges, he said, was on procurement process which they used to have, maybe 3-5 years ago, but they could not think of having that now. “This is because where we used to have fixed price contract before, because there was a little bit of flexibility on the foreign exchange at that time, the volatility in foreign exchange now is just too much for us to predict anything.

“Where we used to give validity of our prices for three to six months, we now give two weeks because after two weeks we have to revalidate. And for us the most important thing is to ensure that the people working with us are able to remain in employment; we also think of strategies and different creative ways to ensure that we keep our head above water,” he said.

Okaisabor explained that why they had to remain in business was because, with about 200 employees, families depended on them just as people depended on vendors and suppliers. “I always tell people to navigate responsibilities to keep this company going for the sake all the people whose lives depend on the company,” he emphasized.

Tim Ofoegbu, a civil engineer, agreed, saying, “we have a role we are playing in the economy and so, we should be supported to play that role. We should be given access to foreign exchange so that we can import what we need to import. This should be an incentive to help us do our work in the country.”

He canvassed a special funding arrangement for the construction industry, noting that both the exchange rate and interest rate are too high. “How do you solve the housing problem on interest rate of 20 percent and above per annum? It’s not possible,” he said.

Ofoegbu noted that the construction industry in Nigeria was growing unlike before when it was largely dominated by foreign firms. According to him, “the project we are doing today, 10 years ago, we were not doing them. So we’re breaking this barrier and getting more Nigerians involved in big projects, and when Nigerians are involved in big projects, you are creating employment.”

Explaining why some local construction firms engage expatriates, he said it was part of their long term plan which makes it necessary for them to learn. He noted that most of those expats are on contract terms with their employers.