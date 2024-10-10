Consortium of energy operators to commission largest jet fuel depot

A consortium of energy operators will commission Nigeria’s largest jet fuel depot, according to a statement seen by BusinessDay.

The project, named JUHI-2, is a joint venture of Eterna Plc, Masters Energy, Techno Oil, Quest Oil, Rahamaniyya, Ibafon Oil, and First Deep Water Limited. The facility spans 46,000 square meters and boasts a storage capacity of 15 million liters of Jet A1 fuel. Its design includes the latest filtration systems, the ability to load four bowsers simultaneously, a jet fuel discharge system with four dedicated trucks, a modern laboratory, and state-of-the-art fire prevention measures, the statement said.

The Joint User Hydrant Installation 2 (JUHI-2) will officially open on October 17, 2024, at the joint venture facility located off the Murtala Muhammed International Airport road, Lagos.

According to Patience Dappa, group managing director of Masters Energy and chairperson of the JUHI-2 Board, the depot will serve as a crucial storage and supply hub for jet fuel, ensuring a steady fuel supply to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), MMA2, MMA1, and nearby airbases.

Abiola Lawal, MD/CEO of Eterna Plc and chairman of the JUHI-2 Commissioning Committee, highlighted that the facility will support various aviation operations, including domestic, international, cargo, hajj, business jets, and other scheduled and non-scheduled flights. He said, “This state-of-the-art depot will significantly enhance aviation operations, meeting the fuel demands of a wide range of flight activities.”

The commissioning event will be attended by key stakeholders from the aviation and energy sectors and will be officially presided over by Festus Keyamo, minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for Petroleum Resources (Oil).

“The depot’s advanced operational support facilities position it as the best of its kind in Nigeria,” Lawal added.

JUHI-2’s strategic location will enable efficient fuel distribution and logistics management, ensuring rapid response times and supporting mission planning. The facility is expected to generate employment, boost local economic growth, and contribute to the development of the airport area.

