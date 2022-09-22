Conference of Speakers, Canadian parliamentarian mull ties on trade, insecurity, others

A member of Canadian Parliament representing Dave of Toronto, Robert Oliphant, had played host to the delegation of the Conference of Nigeria Speakers of state in Ottawa, where issues of deepening bilateral relationship in the areas of job creation, security and youth restiveness were discussed.

The Canadian Parliamentarian who doubles as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs also charged the lawmakers through the instrumentality of legislation to address the issues.

Oliphant described the engagement as fruitful and thanked the lawmakers for the visit and stressed that Canada was deeply concerned about the insecurity situation in Nigeria.

In his remarks, leader of the delegation, Rt Hon. Suleiman Abubakar thanked his Canadian counterpart for the warm reception since their arrival in the country.

He also appreciated the rich interactive discussions between the group and seasoned resource personalities at the Institute on Governance, University of Ottawa, with interactive.

He also informed the MP that members of the delegation have learned a lot on Canada and have lots of takeaways to share with their colleagues back home.

The leader of the delegation further assured the MP of the State Legislatures readiness to further collaborate with Canadian government in the area of good governance which is believed to be the panacea to the under-development of the country.