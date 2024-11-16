Concession: Ogun hands over specialist hospital to Afrilife’s VIEWPOINT

The Ogun State government has handed over its specialist hospital to Afrilife’s portfolio company, VIEWPOINT, following the signing of a 25-year concession agreement between both parties.

The handover ceremony, which took place on Thursday marked a significant milestone in advancing healthcare infrastructure in Ogun State.

The partnership is expected to transform the Ogun State Specialist Hospital into a leading institution, providing world-class medical care and services to communities across the state.

Patience Ugbaja, managing director, Afrilife Healthcare services, emphasised the company’s dedication to creating a facility that sets a standard for quality and accessible healthcare.

“This handover signifies not only a significant moment for AFRILIFE & VIEWPOINT but also for a fulfilled promise of the best healthcare delivery in Ogun State. Today represents an exciting new chapter in healthcare delivery for Ogun State.”

Also speaking, Eric Okoruwa, executive director, Pan African Capital Holdings, noted the significance of the project, stating that it aligns with PAC Holdings’ vision to invest in impactful initiatives that improve the quality of life across Africa.

“This partnership is a testament to Afrilife’s commitment to sustainable development and social impact. By harnessing our healthcare expertise and collaborating with reputable partners, through Viewpoint we are well-equipped to transform the Ogun State Specialist Hospital into a leading institution. This project aligns with PAC Holdings’ vision to invest in impactful initiatives that improve the quality of life across Africa.”

The event was attended by representatives from JEE Africa and Healthshare Health Solutions, who are key partners in the project, as well as other stakeholders in the healthcare and development sectors.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

