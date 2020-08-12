Commuters to enjoy shorter travel time as Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT begins operations

Thousands of commuters on Oshodi-Abule Egba route are in for a shorter travel time following the flag of the 13.65km Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor.

The Lagos State government is deploying some 550 high and medium capacity buses on the road just the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says his administration is determined to actualise the state’s integrated transport management system planned to move passengers seamlessly on road, waterways and rail.

Speaking at the official launch of the BRT corridor and its e-ticking platform on Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu, said that the 13.65 kilometre journey to Abule-egba from Oshodi, which use to take over an hour would now be completed in less than 30 minutes.

According to him, the event fulfils his administration’s pledge to significantly improve traffic management and transportation system in the state.

“This is the very first of our six-point development agenda encapsulated as T-H-E-M-E-S. This administration made the pledge knowing that you, our people, are the main reason we have been entrusted with the management of your commonwealth”.

“Although our promise was to deliver this project in May this year, it had to be shifted forward due to the disruption brought about by Covid-19”.

He noted that the bus transit system has proven to be an effective means of achieving a fast, reliable and efficient movement of a large number of people across the state.

“Since March 2008, when the first phase of this new initiative was launched, thousands of Lagosians have continued to enjoy improved travel experience along the designated routes every day.

In order to ensure that the BRT service is accessible to a greater number of our people and in line with the Lagos state strategic transport master plan which seeks to integrate road, water and rail transportation, new corridors and routes are being opened,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the project was significant because of its immense benefits to Lagosians in the different communities it straddles and to visitors.

“This new BRT corridor will bring great relief to over 60,000 commuters who will use this facility daily. Travel time, which is estimated at an average of two hours during peak periods, will be significantly reduced to an average of about thirty minutes. This will translate to improved health of our people, a safer environment, and increased value of socio-economic activities in our state,” he added.

Managing director of Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, (LAMATA), the regulators of the BRT scheme in the state, Abimbola Akinajo said that the project attested to the commitment of the government to live up to its promise to reform traffic management and public transportation, which is the first pillar of the THEMES agenda of the current administration.

“It is a major link for millions of Lagosians who commute in and out of Alimosho, Egbeda, Ijaiye, Iyana-Ipaja and other places to other parts of Lagos or to neighbouring Ogun State and the Republic of Benin.

“This new BRT corridor will bring about improved mobility with the capacity to move over 350, 000 passengers per day, reduce travel time by at least 35 percent, enhance social and economic development along the corridor and enhance the projection of Lagos as a world-class society amongst others,” she said.