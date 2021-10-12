Commuters lose man-hours in traffic as residents shut Benin-Warri highway

It was a harrowing experience for road users plying the Benin–Sapele–Warri highway on Tuesday as residents, civil society groups staged a protest and barricaded the failed section of the road near the bypass in Edo State.

The deplorable portion of the road is located at the gateway to Delta State and other Niger Delta states.

The road network which was blocked at the early hours of Tuesday, led to loss of valuable man-hours, hike in transport fares while passengers disembarked from the various commercial vehicles they boarded due to traffic jam.

Delivery vehicles conveying food items and drinks to Delta State, a neighbouring state, also encountered challenges and were left with no option but to make U-turns to seek alternative routes.

Austin Taiwo, a motorist conveying yam to Koko junction market at Benin-Warri expressway in Delta State, expressed displeasure over the neglect of the road and urged governments at all levels to urgently repair it.

The residents, who lamented the bad state of the road, which according to them has disconnected communities in Edo and Delta States, said the protest is a wake-up call on relevant authorities to remedy the situation.

The protesters, led by Patrick Eholor, president of One Love Foundation, vowed to sustain the peaceful protest until the road is fixed.

Eholor, who opined that road construction ought not to be a matter for discussion in the 21st Century in a country that prides itself as the giant of Africa, urged both state and Federal Governments to find solution to the road which he said has become a nightmare to residents and travelers.

“The road has become a death-trap for road users, hideouts for armed robbers especially at night and a spot for herdsmen. Some persons have died on this road. The women can no longer take their goods and farm produce to their various destinations.

“Buhari has had its own fair share. We (Nigerians) have never had it worse since the history of this country. We, as a people, have a responsibility and obligation to demand for good governance,” he said