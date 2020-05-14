Commercial drivers exposing our lives to COVID-19, say Ilorin residents

Commercial drivers in Kwara State are seen in violation of government’s order to reduce the number of passengers in their vehicles as part of the guidelines to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Investigations carried out in Ilorin, the state capital, showed that the drivers not only violated the order but have also increased transport fares.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had earlier announced the ease of lockdown with provision for taxis to operate with three passengers while tricycles would carry two passengers to make for physical distancing.

But most taxi and tricycle operators are violating the order to limit the number of passengers onboard their vehicles.

Some residents of Ilorin who spoke on the development, expressed worry at the drivers’ nonchalant attitude and the hike in transportation fares.

A resident, Isiaka Alade, said the drivers were not cooperating with the government to fight coronavirus as they always carry excess passengers without minding the dangers.

“They only think about the money. You see most of them carrying five passengers in a taxi and going through illegal route to avoid security check,” he said.

Another resident, Ebunola Aina, said commercial drivers were gradually overcharging their passengers.

“The drivers now speak in one voice with regard to the hike in transport fare. Since the ease of the lockdown, they now charge N100 per drop as against N50. I paid N100 from Ita-Alamu to Post Office which, before now, was N50.

“The drivers are making life difficult for us in Kwara. We call on the government to do something about it,” she said.

Bolaji Jimoh, another resident of Ilorin, described the drivers as exploitative.

“All they care about is money. They don’t seem to bother about the consequence of over loading at this coronavirus season,” he said.

Another resident, Comfort Alabi said commercial drivers would carelessly spread coronavirus in the state, if government failed to tackle them.

“Government must act fast. Commercial drivers are exposing us to risk of contracting coronavirus. They avoid checkpoints with full load in their taxi and tricycles. When the passengers talk, they insult them and threaten to drop you by the road side,” Alabi stated.

However, a taxi driver, Femi Olakanmi said to stick to three passengers does not make economic sense as he would not break even at the end of the day.

“Three passengers are like driving an empty car. It can’t work. It is a shortage for us,” he said.

A tricycle rider, Suleiman Jamiu said he preferred to carry five passengers and avoid security men to carrying two passengers without making profit.