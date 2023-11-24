Collins Onuegbu emerges Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria’s new chairman

The Trustees of the Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria (HBSAN) have announced the appointment of Collins Onuegbu as the new chairman of the board to lead the association.

Adedotun Sulaiman, chairman of the Board of Trustees, led the association in ratifying this new board at its just concluded annual general meeting.

Collins, who has served on the association’s board in different capacities, and was vice president to his predecessor, Simi Nwogugu is joined on the board by other seasoned graduates and alumni of Harvard Business School, including Florence Okoli, GMD Eraskorp Nigeria Limited; Henrietta Ugboh, managing director of Norwiche Limited; Mayowa Afe, managing director of Danvic Petroleum International.

Others are Blessing Ayemhere, managing director/chief executive officer ofUmugini Pipeline Infrastructure Limited; Sarki Ayonote, senior manager at National Pension Commission; Ehizojie Ohiowele, chief executive officer of Stateside Bank; Akinseye Akinola, CFO at Fig Finance; and Olufunmilola Lanre-Phillips, general manager at Corporate Services, Shoreline Natural Resources Ltd.

Collins Onuegbu, who is the chairman of Signal Alliance Technology Holdings (SATH), in his acceptance speech said, “I would like to thank the Association for giving us the intimidating task of leading great men and women who are part of the association.”

“I thank those who have agreed to serve on the new board. As a board, we will work to provide a platform that will allow us to share experiences, collaborate to bring together the successful with those on their way to success. In doing this, we would build an association worth belonging to. We look forward to a successful tenure serving our members, and Nigeria as a whole,” he added.

The Harvard Business School Association of Nigeria is the alumni body of Nigerians and resident non-Nigerians who have benefitted from management education at the world’s premier institution for the training of company leadership, the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration (Harvard Business School) in Boston Massachusetts, USA.

The Association was formed in 1983, forty years ago by a group of prominent Nigerians who attended Harvard Business School and desired to lead and contribute to leadership development and management transformation in Nigeria.

As conceived by its founders, HBSAN’s purpose transcends meeting the needs of its members alone. It perceives success as its ability to catalyse the attainment of important socio-economic outcomes within Nigeria through transformational leadership.