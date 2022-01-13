Collapsed building: Delta gives 7-man panel of inquiry two weeks deadline

The Delta State Government has issued its panel of inquiry a two weeks deadline to determine the cause of the collapsed building housing Okpanam branch of Salvation Ministries, and to submit the report.

The seven-man panel chaired by Helen Anazia was constituted following the building collapse which occurred on Tuesday when the church members were concluding their praying and fasting for the day.

Four persons have so far been confirmed killed in the incident even as some of the victims rescued from the rubbles of the collapsed building are still hospitalized at the Asaba Specialist Hospital.

In a statement signed by Patrick Ukah, the secretary to the state government (SSG), the government expressed shock and sadness over the tragic incident.

The statement which contained the names of the members of the panel stated that the state government has also suspended the processing and/or approval of building plans for Core Area ll until the panel of inquiry concludes its work.

Read also: Building collapse: Delta State government sets up panel

According to him, the panel which has Helen Anazia as the chairperson has the following terms of reference “Firstly, to inquire into and report on events surrounding the collapse of the building, including the number and identity of the deceased and the injured in the building: the immediate and remote causes of the collapse.

Also, the scope and adequacy of current legislation, regulations, policies, and processes concerning the safety of buildings for public use; whether such legislation, regulations, policies, and processes were complied with in the case of the affected building and identify any person or institution culpable in that regard; the scope and adequacy of current legislation, regulations, policies and processes concerning the emergency management response to the collapse of the building.

“Secondly, the panel is also to make recommendations for: any measures necessary or desirable to prevent or minimise the collapse of buildings in Delta state; and any other matters arising out of, or relating to, the foregoing that come to the panel’s notice during its inquiries.

“The panel has Helen Anazia, as chairperson with the following members: S. A. Aghagba, director, Ministry of Works, Rex Orhe, deputy-director, Ministry of Works, Arc. Orerhime Iduseri, Ministry of Housing, Builder Isichei Felix Ekene, Ministry of Housing and Moses Agwere, assistant director, Ministry of Justice.

Igho Eduvie, a barrister and the assistant director, office of the secretary to the State Government, will serve as secretary of the panel, which has two weeks for its assignment”, he stated.