Collapse building: LASG orders arrest of developers

The Lagos State Government says it has ordered the arrest of the developer and building professionals working on the seventh-floor structure that collapsed in the early hours on Sunday.

At least two persons were confirmed dead, six rescued alive, while about 30 others escaped working on the site, escaped when the building caved in.

A statement by Mukaila Sanusi, spokesperson, Lagos State ministry of physical planning and urban development, said the building, under construction, was located at Oba Abiodun Oniru road, Iru/Victoria Island area.

Idris Salako, the commissioner in the ministry, gave the order during his visit to the collapsed building site. Salako said that the developer and professionals were liable because they ignored the planning laws of the state.

According to him, this is having embarked on construction without a valid planning permit and ignoring official warnings against continuing the building works.

He said that under no circumstances should anyone construe the filing of an application for a permit through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority as a ticket to start construction.

He said, “There must be a valid planning permit from the aforementioned agency in addition to a letter of authorisation and stage inspection at every stage and certification by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

“This will ensure that construction works are carried out in conformity with the approval granted,” Salako added.

The commissioner, however, said that the police had started a manhunt for the developer, architects, builders and engineers involved in the project while the government was investigating the circumstances surrounding the building collapse.

Salako urged Lagos residents to join hands with the government to maintain vigilance in the built environment by reporting any illegal developments in their vicinity.