Collaborative effort required to curb Nigeria’s rising insecurity- experts

Security experts have called on individuals, corporate organizations, ministries and agencies to collaborate with security operatives in combating Nigeria’s rising insecurity, as it poses a threat to economic growth and development.

This was discussed at the sixth edition of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) security meets business dialogue held on Tuesday.

During the conference, security agencies, private sector operators, and members of the diplomatic community agreed that the rising insecurity in Nigeria raises concerns for businesses and investments, hence it requires collaborative efforts to be combated.

Toki Mabogunje, president of, LCCI said that the government’s commitment to combating insecurity is visible in expenditure allocation for the ministry of defence at N878 billion and the procurement of equipment and other resources worth about N983 billion, however, this is yet to yield satisfactory results.

She said that Nigeria’s security situation is still a narrative of challenges, apprehension, anxiety, disrupted supply chains, reduction in positive macroeconomic performance and increasing economic cost.

She advised that in curbing the menace of insecurity, the government needs to understand the causes of insecurity, investigate the sources of social disorder and instability and proffer suitable and sustainable solutions.

“There is a need for collective and integrative security architecture by all levels of governments which should produce a strong and coordinated presence throughout the country which can provide sensitive security information for security agencies in their areas of operation,” she said

Read also: Insecurity: Government not doing enough says Martins

Mabogunje added that poverty, unemployment, and business failures are contributory factors fueling insecurity hence they need to be urgently addressed..

In his address, vice-admiral A.Z Gambo, chief of Naval staff, said development prospects and security are intertwined both in discourse and policies, adding that the eight percent of Nigeria’s GDP ($132.59 billion) is being affected economically by growing violence, while outflow of foreign investments has been on the rise.

Gambo who was represented by rear admiral B.J Gbassa, flag officer commanding, western naval command, said that the Nigerian navy had committed efforts to protect the maritime environment from all forms of insecurity including piracy, smuggling, vandalism, oil theft and spill, etc. seeing how important it is to the economy.

He revealed that some of the criminal activities are aided by individuals in the public and private sectors. Hence Gambo urged that citizens collaborate with security agencies to aid the fight against insecurity to fast-track development goals in the country.

Major general Lucky Irabo, chief of defence staff, Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) said in tackling insecurity, the role of the government, the society, and individuals are crucial, adding that intense efforts are adopted in order to improve the synergy between all stakeholders so the effects of actions can be maximized.

Irabo who was represented by major general M.A Yekini, chief of defence, training and operations, NAF recommended that going forward, Nigeria needs to improve on the manpower and resources of its security agencies, while improving local equipment manufacturing capacity.

“Every effort must be made by the armed forces and other security agencies to tackle insecurity and return Nigeria back to the path of peace, very soon these gains will translate into meaningful assurance to both local and foreign investors of the security of their businesses,” he said.

Hakeem Odumosu, commissioner, Lagos state police command, recommended that to battle insecurity effectively, formal and informal security structures of the State must be strengthened as the state continues to support all its security apparatus.

He added that private firms and individuals in promoting security can make donations and provide logistics aid to assist the Government and its agencies, noting that it has become necessary at this time.