Coast clear for Gov. Obaseki as court strikes out case after settlement

Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo State can now march on with his am notion to contest in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries tomorrow, June 25, 2020 for the state’s governorship election later in the year.

This is because the court case seeking to stop him has been struck out after out of court settlement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt struck out the suit filed by Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama stopping Gov Obaseki from participating in the tommorow’s governorship primary elections of thePDP in Edo State.

One of the counsels for the plaintiff, D. C. Denwigwe, (SAN) had upon court resumption of hearing in an oral application informed the court that the parties in the suit have resolved their differences.

Denwigwe told the court that their clients have settled and have asked their counsels to withdraw the case.

He expressed apologies to the court for the inconveniences and urged it to strike out the matter based on the oral prayers.

Emmanuel Enoidem, counsel for the 1st defendant, Uche Secondus, and 3rd to the 7th defendants, counsel for the 2nd defendant, Higher King, and counsel for the 8th and 9th defendants, Alex Ejesiema, also concurred to the motion.

However, the presiding Judge, E. O. Obile, struck out the matter follow the submission of the counsels.

Justice Obile in his ruling commended the counsels for resolving the matter.