COAS gives 48 hours ultimatum for troops to recapture Marte

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru has given 48 hours ultimatum to the troops of the Nigerian Army, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ to clear Marte Local Government Area of Borno state which was recently attacked and taken over by Boko Haram sect.

He also directed troops to clear Kirenowa, kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities of Marte and Ngala local government areas in the state.

Attahiru gave the ultimatum on Sunday while addressing troops of the Nigerian Army Super camp 9, Dikwa.

He said “areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo kirenowa and kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours.

“You should be rest assured of all support you required in this very onerous task.

“I have just spoken to the Theater Commander, and the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, you must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you”, General Attahiru added.

He said ” you are aware of the recent attack on Dikwa and Marte, you should not allow this to happen again, go after them and clear these bastards”.

While appreciating the efforts of the troops in the fight against Boko Haram, the COAS said ” I am here to deliver the greetings of Mr President and Commander In Chief of the Armed forces, Muhammadu Buahri. I have spoken with your Commanders, we are going to provide you the equipment and weapons you need to end this war.

“We are also going to address the issue of over stay in the theater. No more issue of over stay”.

Also addressing the residents of Dikwa and those who fled the recent onslaught in Marte, and now taking refuge in Dikwa, the Army Chief said ” I want to assure you that we are going to protect you, not only that we are going to clear Marte, Kireenuwa, Wulgo, Kirta and their environs. What we need from you is your cooperation and prayers”. End