Coalition calls for better collaboration to stop human trafficking in Nigeria

The Lagos State Chapter of Network of Civil Society Organisation Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) in commemorating the 2021 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons has called for more collaboration from all stakeholders to bring an end to issues of human trafficking in Nigeria.

To this end, the Coalition has identified with efforts all over the world to commemorate the day, from National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), Law Enforcement Agencies, Social workers, Healthcare Professionals, Local and International communities, especially the United Nations.

According to the Secretary General of the United Nations, this year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons honours the first responders who are working tirelessly around the world to protect people, both victims of human trafficking and those at risk to it.

“This day, we as members of the Lagos Chapter of NACTAL, join the entire world to honour NAPTIP, groups and coalitions, organisations, individuals and others too numerous to mention who are identifying, supporting, counselling, seeking justice for victims of trafficking; working hard to protect the vulnerable especially women and children and challenging the impunity of the traffickers,” said Olufunso Owasanoye, the executive director, human development initiatives (HDI), on behalf of network against child trafficking, abuse & labour (NACTAL).

According to her, this year’s theme places survivors at the centre of the campaign against the heinous crime of trafficking in persons and for a change.

“Human trafficking remains a global crime and Nigeria being an origin, transit and destination country, has not been left out of the cycle, with survivors’ stories of pain, agonies and the inhuman treatment they suffer in the hands of fellow humans who hold and have continued to hold them in bondage, subjecting them to mental abuse, torture, degradation and untold physical, emotional and psychological hardship,” Owasanoye stated.

Speaking further on the day, Owasanoye said that as a Coalition, NACTAL LAGOS reinforces its determination, commitment and focus to continue to condemn and combat all forms of exploitation, as far as human trafficking is concerned.

“On account of this day, we ‘Call To Action’ government agencies, civil societies, the private sector, parents, guardians, NGO’s, faith-based leaders and traditional rulers alike to join forces; raise their voices; raise awareness; act to protect victims and the vulnerable and report exploitation and trafficking activities,” said Owasanoye.