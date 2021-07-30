CloudFlex emerges ‘Most Innovative Cloud Storage Provider’ of the Year

Cloudflex Computing Limited has emerged as the Most Innovative Cloud Storage Provider of the year at the 2021 Titans of Tech award held recently in Lekki – Lagos.

The award was conferred on Cloudflex for its pioneering work as Nigeria’s first indigenous cloud computing business; the premise for massive advancement that the country continues to make and develop.

“The titans of tech hall of fame awards is about recognition and celebration,” said Don Pedro Aganbi, managing consultant, TechTV while speaking about the award.

“It is a platform is to celebrate Nigeria’s hi-tech’s most important movers and shakers, organisations, institutions, revolutionaries, icons, pathfinders, and pioneers who blazed the trail and used ICT to improve the way of life in our society,” Aganbi said.

The event explores how and where technology can make a difference and seeks to celebrate the leading ICT drivers.

The titans of tech hall of fame event had three main parts, exhibition, seminar roundtable, and the technology awards.

Read also: AFRIMA announces three new award categories for 2021 edition

The award was received on behalf of Cloudflex by Ifeanyi Nweke and dedicated the award to the entire team of Cloudflex.

The organisation has appreciated TechTV for the good works they are doing in the technology sector and for recognizing organisations making an impact.

CloudFlex Computing Limited is Nigeria’s leading Enterprise local cloud service provider. We are the first choice of Cloud Solutions and managed data services for local and Global businesses with great ambitions.

Cloudflex offers Information Technology as a service (Cloud services, Co-location, Managed solutions, Backup services, Disaster Recovery, etc.) and support for diverse infrastructure needs by providing Industry-specific Solutions.

Cloudflex is based on the principle of developing and delivering top-of-the-line Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutions to meet the need of our existing and prospective clients.