AFRIMA announces three new award categories for 2021 edition

The international jury of All Africa Music Awards, (AFRIMA), has announced three new categories for the 2021 edition. The new categories are: Best Soundtrack in a movie/series/documentary film; Best Global Sound, and Breakout Artiste of the Year (Renaming Most Promising Artiste).

In the meeting held virtually for approval and announcement between the International Committee of AFRIMA and the AFRIMA International Jury in March 2, 2021, the Jury noted that the new categories were selected to capture all aspects of music including its utilization in the movie industry and in recognition of the waves being made by African artistes in the world. The addition of these three categories brings the total to 40 award categories.

Read also: ‘Ayinla’, movie sponsored by First Bank, premieres in Lagos

Announcing the new categories, Hadja Kobele, member, AFRIMA International Jury, stated, “The scope of music industry is becoming increasingly broad, with multiple expressions of music and complex production techniques becoming more popular, and it is AFRIMA’s mandate to support the music industry in Africa, thus, the need to recognize and reward some of these talented productions.

“The category for ‘Best Soundtrack in a movie/series/Documentary’ is awarded to the best substantial body of music in the form of songs written specifically for the film by the submitting composer. Pre-existing music is allowed, though, for a film to be considered, it must include some original sound”, Kobele explained.

Speaking further, she said that the ‘Best Global Sound’ would be awarded to the artistes who primarily are not African, but whose songs have received widespread recognition in Africa and around the world.

“The ‘Breakout Artiste of the Year’ is awarded to a new artiste whose songs have received widespread recognition within their career span”, she concluded.

The notice of the new award categories follows the commencement of submission of entries, which closes on August 20, 2021 at www.afrima.org, where artistes, disc jockeys, music producers, songwriters, video directors submit their works, which must be produced or released in the year in review from June 1, 2020 to August 20, 2021 for a chance to be nominated.

The All Africa Music Awards in partnership with the African Union Commission is the pinnacle of African music awards globally.