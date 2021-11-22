Close Out 2021 with a Bang! NetPlusDotCom, BusinessDay Hold FREE Digital Transformation Webinar For SMEs

The 11th edition of the NetPlusDotCom and BusinessDay SME Digital Transformation webinar series is set to hold on Thursday, 25th November, 2021 at 10am (West African Time). This month’s edition is themed “Close Out the year Strong using the Right Digital tools,” as organizers are focused on helping SMEs “CLOSE OUT THE YEAR STRONG.”

The monthly webinar series is aimed at creating an avenue for SMEs looking for expert information and share knowledge on a range of related topics. It also offers a connecting platform for participants to meet with organizations that can facilitate access to market, finance and skills.

According to Wole Faroun, CEO at NetPlusDotCom, he stated that as the year comes to an end, the focus may be shifting from business to the upcoming celebrations and festive season. As we all look forward to the holidays, the 11th edition of the monthly webinar is aimed at providing information to SMEs on they can ‘CLOSE OUT THE YEAR STRONG.’

“As we all gear up towards the holiday season, and start making plans towards achieving your 2022 business goals, we think it is important to take a step back and help businesses re-evaluate their business decisions from 2021 so far, and we also want to help them figure out where technology comes in to ensure their businesses finish strong using the available digital tools,” he said.

The virtual event promises to be anchored with an elite list of digital experts who will be sharing the necessary tips and bits of information from their arsenal of knowledge at this month’s webinar.

These speakers include: Akintomiwa Akintunde, Lead Product Manager at Omnibiz Africa; Ifunanya Anwunah, Associate Director of strategy & planning at Wild Fusion and Emmanuel Emordi, Chief Marketing Officer at Hifive.ng.

To reserve a space for this month’s edition, please register for the webinar using this link: https://bit.ly/3D79QHW

Follow @netplusdotcom and @businessdayng on Instagram to keep up with the latest updates about this monthly webinar series.