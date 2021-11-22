Gbajabiamila seeks renewed bilateral ties with Japan

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has called for the deepening of existing bilateral relations between Nigeria and Japan.

Gbajabiamila made the call when he received the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi on a courtesy visit.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on media and publicity to the Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said the House was also desirous of sustaining the existing robust parliamentary engagements with the Japanese Parliament.

According to him, “With our 61 years of relationship, to me, it’s a rebirth of a new phase, Japan and Nigeria have longstanding ties, 61 years and counting as we lean on each other in many areas of the economy, technology and many others.”

“Japan is a major player and we are a growing democracy and we will be working with you in so many areas and through our Parliamentary Diplomacy, we intend to take it to another level in a way it will benefit Nigeria and whoever we are in a parliamentary diplomatic relationship with,” the speaker added.

Earlier, Ambassador Kazuyoshi assured Gbajabiamila that Japan was determined to deepen the 61 years of bilateral relations with Nigeria.

He observed that despite the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Japan was able to deploy Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to boost its economic and commercial activities in Nigeria.

He cited the instance of the $3 million Japan invested in startups online in Nigeria in the period of the pandemic.