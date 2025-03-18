…Urge him to sustain good work on security, others

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah has commended the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah on what he described as highly improved security of lives and property in the state.

He equally lauded his infrastructural transformation effort and overall speedy development of the state, describing him as a trailblazer in the business of governance.

Bishop Onah spoke at a surprise birthday dinner put together in Mbah’s honour by his aides and admirers across party lines and religious denominations to mark his 53rd birthday in Enugu on Monday.

At the event, which had in attendance the former governors, Sullivan Chime and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as well as Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Okey Ezea and Member representing Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Dennis Agbo both of Labour Party, as well as several other opposition leaders, leaders of various religious bodies, the Catholic cleric commended Mbah for recognising the contributions of his successors and for his all-inclusive approach to governance.

“Building on successive achievements of the leaders of this state without exception, Gov. Mbah has consolidated. If you don’t know what to do about security, come to Enugu State. You are doing well and a lot on security. So, we are all here to pray for you to continue your good work,” he said.

Also speaking, Catholic priest, teacher and scholar, Monsignor Obiora Ike, commended the governor for keeping the state secure and peaceful, while also vowing to continue to stand by the governor and to tell him the truth at all times to ensure he does not derail.

“The previous governor, another former governor and the current governor are all sitting completely together here, one next another. There is something convincing about this. It is your demeanour and humility that make it possible. Others will say, ‘it is only me that will stand as a king,’ but that is not who you are and what you do,” Monsignor Ike, who is also a professor, said.

Earlier in their goodwill message, the Enugu State Caucus, House of Representatives, comprising members of the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party, also eulogised the governor’s performance and leadership style.

“We proudly identify with your laudable efforts in the transformation of our state through your inclusive development governance model.

“We wish you many happy returns, divine wisdom and support as you superintend over the affairs of our dear state,” the Caucus said.

Likewise, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election, Chijioke Edeoga, in his goodwill message on several news channels, commended Mbah and prayed for God’s continued wisdom and grace upon him and his leadership.

Meanwhile, Governor Mbah, while expressing profound gratitude to the people and leaders of the state, who looked beyond political and all manner of divides to accord him a pleasant surprise and continue to support his administration, vowed that he would never let them down.

“In October 2022, when we outlined our plans and vision, we promised Ndi Enugu that we are going to make Enugu State the premier destination for business, investment, for leisure and for living.

“We also said that beyond growing our economy to an exponential level, we were also going to eradicate poverty, which is largely responsible for our grassroots and all-inclusive approach to development where nobody is left out.

“We made a promise that day that we were going to serve with every fibre of our being; that we will not betray the trust. I am also standing before you this evening to re-enact that promise that I will not let you down. And we are not going to betray your trust. We are going to serve you with every fibre of our being,” Mbah assured.

