Cleric, wife undertake 1km road project in Abia community

As part of their contribution to community development, a cleric, Eberechukwu Orji and his wife, both indigenes of Arochukwu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, have embarked on the construction of 1km road that transverses from Agbagwu-Abia Hotel, old Ministry of Works and to Jumbo Road.

The clergyman said they decided to embark on the project in order to give back to their community what they deserve from their illustrious children.

In an interview with BusinessDay, during the inspection of the project, Orji said that when he visited his village, he was shocked to discover that the road which hitherto was motorable had been washed away and eroded by erosion to the extent that it was no longer motorable, adding that his house was also located along the road.

He said that so far the project had gulped about N10million. He further disclosed that he was seeking partnership with private individuals, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Abia State Ministry of Workers to fast track the completion of the road in record time.

The member representing Arochukwu State Constituency in Abia State House of Assembly, Mike Ukoha said he was impressed by the initiative of a son of Arochukwu to embark on such a laudable project.

He commended Orji for the bold step he took and appealed to corporate bodies and individuals to emulate the kind gesture which Orji has shown to his people.

The Abia lawmaker noted that it was through co-operation and assistance of individuals that development would reach to the grassroots, noting that government alone cannot bring development to the grassroots.

He pledged to assist Orji and bring partners to help complete the road project.

The site Engineer of Nestor Corporate Services Limited, Jeremiah Kalo said the road would be one-sided drainage and to be raised through Super Elevation.