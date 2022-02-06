Cleric says Nigeria’s predicaments caused by disobedience to God, calls for total rebirth

The Coordinator of Genesis Team International, Davies Ekunola has attributed Nigeria’s woes and predicament to continued disobedience to God’s instruction and commandments and has called for total rebirth.

Ekunola stated this at the ministry’s Genesis Crusade 2022 tagged, ‘Abraham Obeyed My Voice’, held recently at the Rehoboth Prayer Mountain, Ogun State.

According to him, nations that fail to obey God and do his bidding will continue to experience problems, affliction, and suffering which has become the tale of Nigeria.

Ekunola stated that Nigeria is a nation blessed by God and the pieces of evidence are clear; however, God desires us to obey his command and shun all forms of inequity and all will be well with us.

He noted that individuals cannot sit on the fence, it is either he/she obey God or disobey God, adding that since the fall of Adam at the Garden of Eden, man has continued to fall into error and until we return to the path of obedience and reconciliation with God, the problems of man will persist.

He posits that no disappointment and failure should deter Christians from taking steps when God prompts. “No matter how depressing you have been to have tooled in vain, resolve like Peter, nevertheless at thy word, I will let down the net and he caught a multitude of fishes,” he said.

He lauded the obedience displayed by Abraham who left his father’s house without any inkling of where he was going to, adding that the reward of his obedience is still been enjoyed today by the children of Israel.

Ekunola posited that God revealed his redemptive plan for Israel to Abraham because of his commitment to obeying God implicitly and passing his faith down to his children.

“Anyone who enjoyed the supernatural miracle in the scripture was a man who obeyed God. If Neman has disobeyed Elisha, he would have been a leper all his life,” he said.

Ekunola pointed out that many go to places of worship today to make financial contributions like tithe and offering but without a proper obedient and binding relationship with God, no amount of good works can replace salvation and hope of heaven at last.