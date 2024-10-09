Clean energy key to Africa’s socioeconomic development, says LAWMA MD

Muyiwa Gbadegesin, managing director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA)

Muyiwa Gbadegesin, managing director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has advocated for an improved circular economy and clean energy, to address environmental and resource challenges facing Africa.

He stated this at the West African Clean Energy and Environment Trade Fair and Conference held in Lagos on Tuesday.

Speaking on the theme, “Sustainability showcase; stimulating green economy investments, Gbadegesin emphasised the importance of embracing circular economy and clean energy to shape a sustainable future for West Africa, stressing that the two concepts were critical in transforming waste management, production, and energy sectors.

“Our focus today is on circular economy and clean energy. These concepts are not only interrelated but also essential to the socio-economic transformation of our nation, our sub-region, and the world. As we face the challenges of climate change, resource depletion, and environmental degradation, we must rethink our approach to production, consumption, and waste management,” he said.

Gbadegesin stressed the need to adopt a circular economy model in West Africa, particularly as rapid urbanisation and industrialisation strain the region’s waste management systems.

“In our region, where rapid urbanisation and industrialisation are putting pressure on waste management systems, the circular economy provides a solution. It is an economic model that not only mitigates waste but also creates new opportunities for job creation, innovation, and economic resilience,” he said.

The LAWMA boss added that the Authority had implemented several initiatives that embraced circular economy principles, with the conversion of organic waste into compost being a major success.

“Recycling, composting, and waste-to-energy projects are at the core of our strategy. For instance, by converting organic waste into compost, we are supporting sustainable agriculture, reducing methane emissions, and closing the loop in waste management. With our planned waste-to-energy initiatives, we aim to transform refuse into power,” he noted.

He equally stressed that investment in clean energy infrastructure must be accompanied by strong policies, capacity-building, and financing mechanisms, urging governments to create enabling environments for clean energy innovation.

