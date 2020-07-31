Civil society group hails, Gov. Ishaku over state poly visitation panel

The Taraba Transparency and Accountability Forum, a civil society group on Thursday commended Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba for the constitution of a visitation panel for the Taraba State Polytechnic Suntai.

Comrade Mustapha Mohammed, Leader of the group made this known while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Jalingo.

Gov. Ishaku recently constituted a visitation panel to look into the activities of the polytechnic since it’s establishment. The committee is headed by the deputy vice Chancellor administration of the Taraba state University Prof Nicolas Naneson.

Mohammed said that the constitution of a visitation panel would identify rots in the institution and make appropriate recommendations that would address the lapses occasioned by maladministration of the poly.

He however,urged the governor not to relent in extending the same good gesture to the cocumber farm where a whooping N4 billion was invested.

He also advised the state government to initiate a review of the Jamtari-Gembu road project in which funds had been released by the Federal Government to the Taraba state government, yet the project have not been executed.

“We commend his Excellency, Gov. Darius Ishaku for taking the bull by the horn by constiting a strong worded visitation panel for the Taraba state polytechnic Suntai.

“We wish he extends same to other tertiary institutions of learning in the state such as the Taraba State University Jalingo, Taraba State College of Education Zing, Taraba State College of Agriculture Jalingo, Taraba State School of Nursing also in Jalingo and Taraba State School of Health Technology Takum.

“We also wish his Excellency our amiable governor, uses his good office to constitute such a high powered panel on critical sectors in the state, such as Taraba Cocumber farm where the state invested a whopping sum of N4 billion, Maisamari Tea, Jamtari-Gembu road project which funds had been released by the Federal Government to the Taraba state government, yet the project have not being executed.

Others are the Mararaban Baisa-Abong road project, Pupule-Pantisawa road, the Jalingo metro street lights which is already not functioning.

“We wish to state clearly that if other institutions in the state will not get the kind of attention the state polytechnic have gotten, then it gives room for suspicion.

“Let it not appear as if the state government is witch-hunting some interest groups in the state,’ He said.

Investigation by our correspondent reveals that some members of the visitation panel on the Taraba state polytechnic Suntai were sent out during the panel’s inaugural meeting in Jalingo.

A member of the panel who pleaded anonymity told our correspondent specifically that

members of the polytechnic union who represented various unions in the polytechnic and were earlier inaugurated by the governor were asked by the chairman of the panel to excuse the panel sitting.

He expressed concern weather the panel would be transparent given the manner in which the chairman of the panel has started dominating the proceedings.

” I am worried that this panel may not give us the best given the way and manner the chairman has started handling the proceedings.

All attempts by our correspondent to speak to the chairman of the panel proved abortive for his numbers were not going through.