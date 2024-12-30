Civil societies seek Tinubu’s intervention in UniAbuja V-C’s tussle

University of Abuja (UniAbuja)

A coalition of 25 civil society organisations (CSOs) has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing controversy surrounding the selection of a vice-chancellor for the University of Abuja.

The coalition, under the aegis of the Civil Society Coalition for Educational Development, made the call in Abuja on Friday.

Wisdom Chinedu, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, decried the recent protest by some professors at the university, saying it was unnecessary and counter-productive.

Chinedu alleged that the protest was part of a deliberate effort to undermine the reputation of the acting vice-chancellor, Aisha Maikudi.

“We wish to begin by expressing, unequivocally, our frustration and disappointment over the recent protest by some professors from the University of Abuja over the appointment of a substantive vice-chancellor in the institution.

“We observed, with evidence, that the entire protest was about an orchestrated plan to discredit Prof. Aisha Maikudi, the acting vice-chancellor who had previously served as deputy vice-chancellor without any record of failure or non-qualification.

“The desperation to pull her down because she is a woman, a youth and a northerner is antithetical to the development of education in Nigeria.

“This is especially at a time when global attention is on harnessing the numerous potentials of young people, especially women, to boost growth,” Chinedu said.

He also alleged a history of manipulations in the institution’s leadership selections and stressed the need for a fair process.

“The antecedents of leadership selection in the University of Abuja suggest that many have been victims of such manipulations, which eventually denied them their rights to be at the very top echelon of their careers.

“Hence, there is a need to step in and ensure a competent hand is not denied the opportunity to bring greatness to the institution,” he said.

The coalition urged the president to take decisive action to safeguard Maikudi, whom they described as the most qualified candidate for the position.

“We demand that President Bola Tinubu, through the honourable minister of education, wades into the ensuing crisis and give the needed protection to the acting vice-chancellor.

“This will prevent any attempt to ridicule his efforts in promoting youth and women’s leadership,” Chinedu said.

