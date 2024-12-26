UniAbuja denies bias, irregularities in VC selection process

The University of Abuja has refuted allegations of bias and irregularities in its ongoing vice-chancellor (VC) selection process, following claims that have sparked controversy on campus.

On Tuesday, reports emerged of a disturbance at the university, purportedly a protest involving professors, centred on the selection of members for the VC selection committee board.

Unverified claims alleged that the governing council was attempting to install Aisha Sani Maikudi, the acting VC, as the substantive VC, despite her alleged ineligibility based on the advertised criteria.

In a statement on Wednesday, Habib Yakoob, acting director of information and university relations, dismissed the allegations, emphasizing that Maikudi’s qualifications and accomplishments during her tenure speak for themselves.

“The university is committed to a transparent and merit-based selection process conducted under relevant regulations,” Yakoob said.

Recall that earlier, two senate members of the selection board had raised concerns over the process. In response, the university clarified that a scheduled senate meeting to address these concerns was postponed to explore alternative resolutions.

The institution also addressed allegations of protests and harassment of journalists, describing the situation as a misunderstanding.

“There was no coercion or confrontation during the non-existent senate meeting,” the statement read.

The university reiterated its dedication to maintaining positive relationships with the media and ensuring the safety and security of all individuals on campus. It urged stakeholders to allow the selection process to proceed without interference or politicisation.

