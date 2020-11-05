CITN says conference theme borne out of desire to advance taxation as essential tool for promoting macroeconomic goals

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) said the theme of its 22nd Annual Tax Conference was borne out of the Institute’s desire to advance taxation as essential tool for promoting macroeconomic goals of achieving full employment for businesses, among others.

Dame Gladys Olajumoke Simplice, President/ Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigerian (CITN) noted this in her address to participants at the ongoing conference themed “Taxation and Economic Competitiveness: Imperatives For National Development”.

The 22nd Annual Tax Conference which has in attendance the governors of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, also has in attendance the who-is-who in taxation and revenue across Nigeria.

In addition, the conference is being attended by a vast array of tax professionals from the professional services firms, academia, tax administration and others.

The ongoing conference is expected to have a broad spectrum of contributions from their experiences and expertise. Discussions also flow to provide a roadmap which would signpost the recommendations that would flow from these and other burning issues among which also include: the Petroleum Industry Bill, the 2020 Finance Bill, and lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The role of taxation in the development and sustenance discourse cannot be emphasized enough. Therefore, we are happy to engage this subject every time an opportunity presents itself, more so as we believe in its vast potentials to deliver economic prosperity for our great country”, Simplice added.

According to her, “We have reflected our keen interest in addressing this theme, in all respect and other thematic issues in our sub-themes for discussion in the course of this conference”.