Ciscon, workers’ fight shifts to National Industrial Court

The slump in the oil industry leading to receding investments in the sector and crisis between oil servicing companies and their workers may have deepened as a section of the workers in the Port Harcourt-based Ciscon Nigeria Limited has turned to the National Industrial Court (NIC) in the Garden City for justice.

The battle began over four years ago starting from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

A section of the workers in Ciscon had dragged the company and its managing director, Shawley Coker, to the EFCC reporting some alleged underhand deals concerning tax remittances, and later to the Federal High Court 5 in Port Harcourt demanding accumulated salaries amounting to about N90m. They demanded an order to wind down Ciscon so as to offset its liabilities since the company claimed inability to sustain its responsibility to the workers.

Now, the same workers represented by six members went to the NIC on Moscow Road in the Garden City demanding only the payment of their salaries. When the case was called up on Thursday, March 25, 2021, Ciscon was not represented by any lawyer or any staff member.

Counsel to the aggrieved workers, Aboyomi Akinwole, supported by Obinna Nwaogu, told the court that Ciscon had entered appearance in the case and was thus fully aware of the claims against them in the court. The counsel prayed for hearing to begin.

In his ruling, Justice B. I. Amah, who frowned at the absence of the defendants and non-filing of any counterclaim, however, adjourned to May 12, 2021 for further mention, but ordered that the notice be served on Ciscon at its Aba Road offices.

Reacting to the non-appearance of the defendants, counsel to the workers told newsmen that he was ready to prove that Ciscon was liable and must be compelled by the law to fulfill its obligation to workers that toiled over the years. He appealed to the workers not to be distracted by flying rumours and threats but to focus on proving their case in the court.