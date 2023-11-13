CIS inducts 122 associates, invests 51 fellows

Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has admitted 122 new Associate Members and conferred Fellowship on 51 others. CIS has also pledged increased advocacy on investor education and financial literacy, even as it commits to grow its membership base by attracting millennials and Gen Z through deployment of modern information technology.

Addressing the inductees during the Institute’s 27th Annual Conference themed, “Appraising New Trends in the Global Financial Market: Localising the Benefits” held in Abeokuta, Ogun State at the weekend, the Institute’s President and the Chairman of Governing Council, Oluwole Adeosun, who congratulated the new Fellows for attaining the highest level in the profession, urged the Associate Members to uphold the tenets of integrity in order to operate as certified professionals.

“You have joined a very distinguished and privileged class of financial professionals respected all over the world. If you conduct yourself within the Code of Ethics, as transmitted to you during your training, it is assured that you will be a success in life. You will secure well-paying jobs, interact with high-flying professionals around the world, and build a happy and loving family. However, remember that to achieve all these, you have to conduct yourselves in accordance with the Code of Ethics of the Institute”, said Adeosun.

Earlier in his welcome address, Adeosun, explained that CIS had always been on the front lane of advocacy in the Nigerian financial market. According to him, the Institute is pre-occupied with the training and certification of its members for enhanced global competitiveness

“Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers was established by Act 105 of 1992 (Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) and given the clear mandates of determining the standard of knowledge required to practice as a core professional in the Securities and Investment industry in Nigeria, and to provide the required training and certification for the intended practitioners. As part of our market development efforts, we shall expand advocacy and financial literacy for investors and continue to attract millennials and Gen Z to our profession through effective and efficient deployment of modern information technology”, he said.

In his remarks, Adedapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun state who expressed delight at the Institute’s activities and promised Ogun State’s willingness for collaboration with the market regulators and operators, challenged the Institute amongst other key stakeholders on the need to create more awareness on effective utilisation of the capital market to bridge infrastructural deficit in Nigeria.

Abiodun stated that the capital market served as a veritable source of funds, which governments at all levels could tap into for the execution of various projects and said Ogun State was willing to take advantage of this in the near future.

Lamido Yuguda, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in his goodwill message, said the CIS 2023 conference theme was timely and relevant, stressed that global capital markets were undergoing significant reforms, driven by key trends such as sustainable finance, digital assets, technology, private markets, and globalization.

“These developments underscore the increasing need for investors to stay informed and adaptable. The conference is an opportunity for stakeholders to engage in profound discussions, share insights, and strategize on how Nigeria can effectively navigate the domestic and global capital markets.”, said Yuguda.

The Conference attracted many key speakers on diverse topics on the financial market and featured drama presentation and excursion to three listed companies’ factories in Ogun state and the famous Olumo Rock in Abeokuta.