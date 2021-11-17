CICTID woos participants for 2022 investment conference in Canada

The Canadian International Conference on Trade, Investment and Development (CICTID), a private sector initiative, has unveiled plans for the CICTID 2022 investment summit in Canada.

Wale Adesanya, CICTID Chairman, said in a statement on Monday in Lagos that the programme would take place on June 16 to 19, 2022 at Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Adesanya said the 2022 theme is “Sustainable Economic Collaboration and Investment in Humanity in a post-Pandemic World.”

He noted that the objective of CICTID is to explore opportunities for expanding the capability of and improving the competitiveness of developing countries in the area of trade, investment, and development.

“A private sector initiative, this is with a view to assisting in overcoming difficulties of the post-pandemic global economic climate to help integrate into the changing world economy,” Adesanya added.

Also speaking, Apostle Cornelius Babalola, CICTID Vice Chairman, said it is a multilateral forum that would grant participants the opportunity to partner countries as well as private companies involved in development.

“CICTID is a multilateral forum whose participants include not only African countries but also international organisations, partner countries, private companies and civil society organisations involved in development,” Babalola said.

He explained that the participants would be engaged in fruitful discussions on global/Africa/Asia/south America development, bringing together a broad range of global knowhow and efforts of the international community.

“CICTID will provide an open forum that generates innovative discussion, among various stakeholders, on their development,” he added.

Babalola added that CICTID2022 promises to offer opportunities for capacity development, financial options* for international partnerships and collaborations, entrepreneurship training and exchange skill programmes.

According to him, it will offer opportunities for small and medium scale businesses, presentations and networking opportunities for off-takers of exportable products, both existing and startup levels.

He said that the event would be a hybrid that includes online access and in-person participants/ investors and individuals or businesses looking for potential investors.

Babalola charged the Nigerian government to mobilise its public and private sectors to harness economic opportunities in the forthcoming CICTID 2022 summit.

Babalola listed potential co-partners of the forum as United Nations; United Nations Development Programme; World Bank; African Union Commission; African Development Bank and Global Affairs Canada.