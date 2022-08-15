CIBN moves to reposition financial services industry

Over 1,000 banking and finance professionals from across 150 countries in the Americas, Australia, Asia, Europe, and other parts of Africa are expected as the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) plans to reposition the industry.

The institute will achieve this through its forthcoming hybrid 15th annual banking and finance conference scheduled for September 13-14, 2022 in Abuja and virtually.

The annual banking and finance conference is the flagship programme of CIBN hosted annually to provide a platform for all stakeholders in the banking and finance industry which includes policymakers, regulators, operators, academicians, and clients in the industry, to share experiences and exchange ideas on contemporary issues affecting the sector and the economy.

At a press conference on Friday in Lagos, Ken Opara, president/chairman of council, said, “Over the last 59 years, the institute has risen to relevance and reckoning and has continued to record outstanding accomplishments. Its membership has grown to about 147,950, the largest in Africa and one of the largest in the world.”

Giving a full brief of the programme, Abubakar Suleiman, chairman, consultative committee of the conference, said the committee has engaged technical partners to deploy innovative technology to drive the seamless execution of the conference on both the physical and the virtual platforms.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘repositioning the financial services industry for an evolving global context’.

Unlike the last two editions of the conference, Suleiman said there would be one physical location for this year’s conference at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. Participants will also have the opportunity to participate in the event virtually through Zoom teleconferencing.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo, vice president; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State; Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, and Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, among others, are expected to grace the event.

Farouk Gumel, chairman of Union Bank of Nigeria plc, will speak on the theme of the conference.